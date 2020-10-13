Wendell Ita

Wendell J. Ita
Age 86
Wendell J. Ita, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Federated Church with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang and Pastor Mariano Menendez officiating, and military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Interment will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.