Wesley Albert Kunkee

September 13, 1935 - June 5, 2022

Wesley Albert Kunkee, 86, passed away at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska, on Sunday, June 5, 2022, with family by his side.

Memorial services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment is in the Bellwood Cemetery with Military honors by the Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Wesley Kunkee was born Sept. 13, 1935, to Albert and Edna (Jones) Kunkee in David City, Nebraska. He attended grade school at West Olive Grade School in David City and then went on to David City Public School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for two years. After his honorable discharge, Wesley helped his dad on the farm for a few years. He then started his career at Behlen Mfg. Co., where he worked for over 40 years as a foreman and brake operator. He married Cyndi Osantowski on Dec. 2, 1974, creating a blended family with Cyndi's three sons that Wesley treated and loved like his own. They also had two children together.

They had a small acreage and built a house in rural Shelby, Nebraska, where he enjoyed gardening, tinkering in his garage and reading. Wesley loved having the grandkids over and playing monopoly and games outside. After retiring, the couple enjoyed going on camping trips.

Wesley was a simple, hardworking, brave and strong man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Cyndi Kunkee of Shelby; daughter, Debbie (Brian) Micek of Columbus; son, Brian (Marci) Kunkee of Genoa; son, Jim Calmer of Council Bluffs, Iowa; son, Marc Calmer of Omaha; brother, Harold (Joan) Kunkee of Lincoln; sister, Dolores Zimmer of Wheaton, Minnesota; sister, Lois Hall of Columbus; brother, Lyle Kunkee of Clarkson; 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Brooke, Ethan and Curtis Micek, Garrett and Tricia Kunkee, Cody and Dylan Calmer and Shane, Marcus and Kylie Calmer; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Calmer and Bodie Hueschen; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edna Kunkee; sister, Lola Mastera; brother-in-law, George Mastera; nephew, Doug Mastera; brother-in-law, Duane Zimmer; son, John Calmer; daughter-in-law, Michelle Calmer; and infant grandson, Brandon Calmer.