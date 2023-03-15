Wilfred Bernt

September 3, 1932 - March 11, 2023

Wilfred Bernt, 90, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Joe Miksch celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. vigil service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in rural Osceola, Nebraska, on Thursday between 1-1:30 p.m. with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Wilfred "Willie" Bernt was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Polk County, Nebraska, to Hubert and Paulina (Weiser) Bernt. He worked on the family farm before joining the United States Army on Feb. 11, 1953. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 10, 1955. Willie worked construction and later was a self-employed dozer operator.

On May 5, 1967, Willie was united in marriage to Betty Stoural in Holdrege, Nebraska. They moved to Monroe where they would live the rest of their lives. Willie was known for sharing bountiful garden produce with family and neighbors. He enjoyed talking Husker sports and the weather with everyone. He adored his grandchildren and made friendships that have lasted decades. He was a faithful member of St. Isidore Catholic Church.

Willie is survived by his daughter, Paula (Matt) Bellamy of Roca; daughter, Aleta (Jim) Buckles of Lincoln; two grandsons; one granddaughter; six great-grandsons; sisters, Marcella Zelasney of Osceola, Iona (Virgil) Hastings of Nebraska City and Elaine Barritt of Lincoln; and brothers, Marv (Doris) Bernt of Shelby and Albin Bernt of Norfolk.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Paulina Bernt; wife, Betty Bernt; son, Aaron Bernt; two grandsons; and three sisters.

Memorials may be directed to St. Isidore Parish Center Building Program.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com