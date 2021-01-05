Willard Behlen

Willard C. Behlen

February 1, 1947 – December 29, 2020

Willard C. Behlen, aka Willy, Will, or Ponca, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 29, 2020.

A private memorial service for the family will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, and will be available for live-streaming on Willard's page at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Visitation and gathering with the family will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Christ Community Church in the chapel, 404 S. 108th Ave, Omaha. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the summer when large groups can gather safely.

Willard C. Behlen was born Feb. 1, 1947 in Columbus, Nebraska, to Harvey and Crystal (Claussen) Behlen.