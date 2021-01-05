Willard C. Behlen
February 1, 1947 – December 29, 2020
Willard C. Behlen, aka Willy, Will, or Ponca, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 29, 2020.
A private memorial service for the family will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, and will be available for live-streaming on Willard's page at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Visitation and gathering with the family will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Christ Community Church in the chapel, 404 S. 108th Ave, Omaha. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the summer when large groups can gather safely.
Willard C. Behlen was born Feb. 1, 1947 in Columbus, Nebraska, to Harvey and Crystal (Claussen) Behlen.
Willard is survived by his children, Shannon (Scott) Wallingford, Wade (Christine) Behlen, Stacy (Michael) Owens, and Ward (Dana) Behlen, all of Omaha; the mother of his children, Sharon Behlen-May; nine grandchildren, Ben (Taija) Wallingford, Jacob (Ashley) Wallingford, Caleb (Melody) Wallingford, Weston Behlen, Wyatt Behlen, Eva Behlen, Olivia Behlen, Georgia Behlen, and Warrick Behlen; great-grandchildren, Aspen, Janie, Whitley, Roman, Cannon, and baby boy due in 2021, fiancée Carol Wicks, and her children Chad (Joey) Wicks, and their children Raegen and Addison, Tara (David) Hlas, and their children Noah and Gracen, Kari (Danny) White, and their children Easton, Lyra, and Avery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial in their father's name. https://omahafoundation.org/donate/ (select Willard Behlen H.I.S. Legacy Fund).