Willard ‘Willy' Osten

August 27, 1945 - April 20, 2023

Willard "Willy" Osten, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus, with the Rev. Jim Gruber officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Willy was born Aug. 27, 1945, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Marjorie (Bachmann) Osten. He was baptized on Sept. 23, 1945, and confirmed his Christian faith on March 23, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church, LCMS. Willy graduated from Creston High School in 1963 and went on to the Radio Engineering Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.

Willy was united in marriage to Myra Wurdeman on Aug. 1, 1969, at Christ Lutheran Church. For 37 years, Willy worked as a TV tech at Sears. He also worked at Service Master and for Mike Wilke for a few years. Willy owned and operated his own repair service - Willy's Repair - for several years.

Willy was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. In his early years, he enjoyed playing softball for "The O," was a FFA Alumni member, enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities and going hunting and fishing. Willy enjoyed having lunch at the Columbus Hospital where he volunteered and going to the Y for regular workouts.

Willy is survived by his son, Jerry (Tammy) Osten of Columbus; grandchildren, Jasmine and Tori Osten and Payton Rosendahl; son, Cory (Jennifer) Osten of Columbus; grandchildren, Eli, Parker and Hadley Osten; son, Cody (Victoria) Osten of Columbus; grandchild, Kyler Osten; brother, Merle (Mary Jo) Osten of Columbus; brother, Elden (Gloria) Osten of Haughton, Louisiana; brother, Carrol (Annette) Osten of Newman Grove; sister, Liela Konopasek of Norfolk; brother, Lee (Janet) Osten of Columbus; sister, Lola (Keith) Walter of Allentown, Pennsylvania; sister, Loretta Porter of Van Meter, Iowa; sister, LaRae (Richard) Crow of Kearney; brother, Terry (Lisa) Osten of Camden, South Carolina; sister, Leta (Kris) Dorau of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

Willy was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marjorie Osten; wife, Myra Osten; sister, Linda (Al) Madden; brothers-in-law, Richard Konopasek and Tim Porter; and parents-in-law, Alfred and Evelyn Wurdeman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to those of the family or donor's choice.

