Willard Witkovski

Willard L. Witkovski

February 12, 1927 - December 4, 2021

Willard L. Witkovski, 94, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Prairie Village in Columbus. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend

A service honoring Willard's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home.

Willard was a proud veteran of the Korean War and a longtime resident of Columbus. The son of Rudolph and Freda (Linsenmeyer) Witkovski, he was born on Feb. 12, 1927, and grew up in Beatrice, Nebraska. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1944.

In 1946, Willard married the love of his life, Jeanne, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Nebraska.

At the age of 24, Willard enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. He highly valued this service experience and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant upon his honorable discharge in 1955.

Willard completed his Mechanical Engineer degree from Texarkana College, in Texarkana, Texas.

He worked in the Natural Gas Distribution industry for many years. He retired in May 1995 from Minnegasco. Willard enjoyed working and obtained a variety of part-time jobs, including 10 years at the Columbus Telegram.

Willard was a member of Peace Lutheran Church where he served as an elder. He enjoyed bowling and golf.

Willard is survived by daughter, Lyn Schoening; son, Marc Witkovski; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers Willard requested donations to Peace Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com.