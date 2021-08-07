William A. ‘Bill' Bakenhus

April 22, 1959 – August 1, 2021

William A. “Bill” Bakenhus, 62, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Port Richey, Florida.

Private family burial will be held at a later date.

Bill was born on April 22, 1959, to Arlo and MaryAnn (Lange) Bakenhus in Columbus, Nebraska.

Bill graduated from Columbus High School in 1977. Bill entered the U.S. Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Columbus to work for his father who owned Bakenhus Construction.

Bill married Jodi Johnson in Las Vegas in 1983. They were married for 35 years.

Bill returned to college in 1988 and received his bachelor's degree in engineering. Bill worked as an engineer in Nebraska, Kansas and Rochester, New York. He suffered a stroke at the age of 55, which took him into early retirement.

Bill enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing and Nebraska football.

He never got to meet his beautiful granddaughters.