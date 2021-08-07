William A. ‘Bill' Bakenhus
April 22, 1959 – August 1, 2021
William A. “Bill” Bakenhus, 62, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Port Richey, Florida.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Bill was born on April 22, 1959, to Arlo and MaryAnn (Lange) Bakenhus in Columbus, Nebraska.
Bill graduated from Columbus High School in 1977. Bill entered the U.S. Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Columbus to work for his father who owned Bakenhus Construction.
Bill married Jodi Johnson in Las Vegas in 1983. They were married for 35 years.
Bill returned to college in 1988 and received his bachelor's degree in engineering. Bill worked as an engineer in Nebraska, Kansas and Rochester, New York. He suffered a stroke at the age of 55, which took him into early retirement.
Bill enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing and Nebraska football.
He never got to meet his beautiful granddaughters.
Bill is survived by his son, Sam Bakenhus of Port Richey, Florida; twin daughters, Stephanie (Liam) Jacobs and their daughter Nora of Rochester, New York, and Sarah Bakenhus and her daughter August of Columbus, Nebraska; and two sisters, Cindy (Gregg) Melliger and Lori (Doug) Stopak both of Columbus, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Sterling (Sam) Johnson on Aug. 2, 2015.
Condolences or memorials may be sent in care of Sarah Bakenhus, 1809 6th St., Columbus NE 68601; or donor's choice.