William "Bill" Booth

William J. “Bill” Booth

December 26, 1944 – November 27, 2021

William J. “Bill” Booth, 76, of Central City, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Baptist Church in Central City, Nebraska, with Pastor Justin Diss officiating. Visitation will from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the church. Burial will be in the Clarks Cemetery.

William James was born Dec. 26, 1944, to James W. and Mary L. (Beck) Booth in rural Clarks, Nebraska. He grew up in the Clarks area, graduating from Clarks High School. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967. Bill was united in marriage to Eileen Bell on Feb. 9, 1973. The couple made their home in Clarks where they raised their four children. In the fall of 2016, Bill and Eileen moved to Central City. Over the years Bill began to decrease in both mental and physical ability. Soon after he was diagnosed with dementia. Bill spent three-and-a-half years at the nursing home in Ravenna and was then moved to Fullerton, there under hospice care he died.

Bill loved his family and worked very hard to take care of them. He enjoyed coaching baseball and raising birds and fancy pigeons. He had an amazing eye for detail and it showed in his love for “woodworking” and compelled him to make many shelves, cabinets, outhouses and tables. Bill loved coffee and long drives with Eileen. He was saved on Oct. 5, 1997, by repenting of his sin and receiving Jesus Christ as his Savior. Bill was a member of the Central City Baptist Church. His family will greatly miss him, yet know he is with the Lord.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen of Central City; his daughter, Kim (Dwayne) Komoinski of Silver Creek; his sons, Bill Booth of Ainsworth, Matt Booth of Clarks and Mike (Wendy) Booth of Woodland Park, Colorado; his sisters, Loretta Pollard of Clarks and Mary Jane Bell of Lyons; his 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.