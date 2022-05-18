William 'Bill' Boucher

December 2, 1944 - May 13, 2022

William "Bill" Boucher, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, after a courageous battle with dementia.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church in Columbus with the Rev. Ellie Thober officiating. Interment will be at a later date. There will be no visitation.

Bill was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Dale and Elsie (Haining). After graduating from Kearney High School in 1963, he went on to study music at Kearney State College and graduated in 1967. In 1963, Bill met Sheri Dobberstein and fell in love. They were married June 25, 1966, and were with each other through all life's ups and downs.

Bill taught music at Hildreth, Broken Bow and finally Columbus Lakeview. Bill and Sheri were blessed with two children, Becky and William Alan. Bill was a wonderful and devoted husband, father and teacher. His love for music was always evident from his teaching career, piano playing and tuning, involvement in many church activities, playing in various dance bands, telling jokes and making people laugh. A true leader of the band, he is probably directing an angel choir now.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sheri Boucher of Columbus; daughter, Becky (Darla) Boucher of Lincoln; son, Bill (Amanda) Boucher of Lincoln; granddaughter, Jazzmyn Boucher of Lincoln; brother, Terry (Deb) Boucher of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; sister-in-law, Carol Boucher of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Gary Larsen of Kearney; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Elsie Boucher; brother, John Boucher; sister-in-law, Joyce Larsen; and sister-in-law, Pat Boucher.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Episcopal Church or to those of family choice.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com