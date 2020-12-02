William "Bill" Kubas

October 22, 1933 – November 30, 2020

William "Bill" Kubas, 87, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Graveside services are planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the All Saints Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the McKown Funeral Home. A family Rosary will be streamed at 4 p.m. Thursday on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

William “Bill” Kubas was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Silver Creek, Nebraska, to Joseph and Celia (Sock) Kubas. He received his education at Silver Creek High School. Bill served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He was married to Donna Heesacker in 1959 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Bill worked for over 50 years at Behlen Mfg. Co. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Bill was an avid horse racing fan and enjoyed taking care of his yard.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna Kubas of Columbus; in-laws, Ervin and Betty Heesacker of Columbus; Lori Trzeciak of Council Bluffs; Rose Heesacker of Omaha; and Marilyn Heesacker of Humphrey; along with a large extended family