William "Bill" Legler

William R. “Bill” Legler

February 24, 1932 - May 4, 2021

William R. “Bill” Legler, 89, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Private funeral will be held. Burial with military honors will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Bill was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Valparaiso, Nebraska, to David and Ruby (Scott) Legler. He was a 1950 graduate of Schuyler High School. Bill married Pat Whitmore on Dec. 30, 1952, at the Schuyler Presbyterian Church. Bill served in the US Air Force from Jan. 6, 1951, to Jan. 5, 1955, during Korea. He worked at Hormel until retiring at the age of 55 in 1987. They lived in Fremont for the last 65 years.

Bill was a former member of First Christian Church in Fremont. He was a member of the Fremont Eagles Club and American Legion Post #20 in Fremont. He enjoyed fishing, ballroom dancing, bad bohemian jokes and was known for being a Jack of all trades.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Mike (Frances) Legler of Columbus, Nebraska; daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Rump and Penny Weers all of Fremont; son-in-law, Roger Vogt of Fremont; nine grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.