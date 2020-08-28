William "Bill" Mayben

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William Randall “Bill” Mayben

September 7, 1937-July 28, 2020

William Randall “Bill” Mayben, born Sept. 7, 1937 in Canyon, Texas, died July 28, 2020 in Denver.

A Celebration of Life for Bill and his interment will occur next year in Columbus. Details will be provided at a later date.

Bill was born in Texas, and moved to Colorado at a young age. He graduated from Arvada High School in 1956. He worked with his father as an electrician, then attended University of Colorado in Boulder, where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in 1962.

Bill started his engineering career with RW Beck and Associates, working in Seattle, Denver and Columbus, Nebraska. Bill became the Managing Partner and CEO of RW Beck in 1987, and served in that role until 1994. From 1995 until he retired in December 2002, Bill was the CEO of Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus, providing power to an estimated 800,000 customers. After retirement, Bill served as a consultant for RW Beck and Associates and as a Board Member for PJM Regional Power Transmission Company located in Pennsylvania.