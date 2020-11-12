William "Bill" Neal

July 5, 1943 – November 10, 2020

William "Bill" Neal, 77, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital.

As per Bill's wishes, a private family service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. A private family burial will be in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Tarnov, Nebraska, with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Bill's life will be held at a later date.

William “Bill” Neal was born July 5, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to William “Bill” Sr. and Mildred (Wilson) Neal. He served in the U.S. Navy from September 1960 – June 1964. On June 18, 1966, he married Mary Ann Shemek in Rock Island, Illinois. Bill served as a fire fighter in Menlo Park, California, from 1966 – 1970. The couple moved to Humphrey in 1970 and then to Columbus in 1972.