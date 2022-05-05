William 'Bill' Noll

August 12, 1930 - May 3, 2022

Memorial services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Cemetery in York.

William “Bill” Ord Noll was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Hastings, Nebraska, to William C. and Pearl (Harritt) Noll. He graduated from York High School. Bill then attended and graduated from York College where he met the love of his life, Margaret Tracy. The couple were married on July 13, 1952 in Bradshaw, Nebraska, and were blessed with a loving marriage for almost 70 years. Bill served in the Army National Guard from June 1954 – September 1956. The couple lived in York and Tacoma, Washington, before settling in Columbus. Bill worked at NPPD in the accounting department for 30 years until retiring in 1987. He was a Credit Union member and volunteer for 36 plus years where he served as past board president and director of NPPD Employees Federal Credit Union in Columbus. He was also a member of the Columbus Jaycees and the Izaak Walton League. Bill was a 63-year member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, Husker football, the St. Louis Cardinals and playing board and card games with his family.