William "Bill" Schumacher

He loved watching his kids and grandkids in all their school sports and activities and was a strong supporter of St. Edward Public School, where he coached softball and served on the school board for many years. Bill enjoyed going to auctions where he was always on the lookout for crocks and old bottles. He loved the outdoors; gardening, hunting and was passionate about fishing, especially for walleye. Bill always had an interest in researching history and later in life became interested in buying and selling stocks. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.