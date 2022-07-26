William "Bill" Sueper Jul 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William “Bill” SueperSeptember 14, 1952 – July 24, 2022 Tags William "bill" Sueper Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy Biden: 'On my way to a full, total recovery' Biden: 'On my way to a full, total recovery' California's wildfires spreads uncontained toward Yosemite California's wildfires spreads uncontained toward Yosemite Odds not so good to win $810 million Mega Millions Odds not so good to win $810 million Mega Millions