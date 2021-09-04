William "Bill" Tarnick

William "Bill" J. Tarnick

February 28, 1934 - September 2, 2021

William “Bill” J. Tarnick of Columbus passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Isidore Catholic Church with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

William Tarnick was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Nance County to Edward and Sophie (Czarnick) Tarnick. Bill grew up on the family farm and attended schools in Nance County. Bill joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served on the air craft carrier, USS Valley Forge. He volunteered for the submarine service in 1954 and served aboard the submarine, USS Bonita for 2 ½ years in the Pacific Ocean. He served in the U.S. Navy Active Duty Reserves for 10 years, attaining the grade of chief petty officer. He loved his country and was proud to serve.