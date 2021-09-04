William "Bill" Tarnick

William "Bill" J. Tarnick
February 28, 1934 - September 2, 2021
William “Bill” J. Tarnick of Columbus passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Isidore Catholic Church with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.
William Tarnick was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Nance County to Edward and Sophie (Czarnick) Tarnick. Bill grew up on the family farm and attended schools in Nance County. Bill joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served on the air craft carrier, USS Valley Forge. He volunteered for the submarine service in 1954 and served aboard the submarine, USS Bonita for 2 ½ years in the Pacific Ocean. He served in the U.S. Navy Active Duty Reserves for 10 years, attaining the grade of chief petty officer. He loved his country and was proud to serve.
On Nov. 30, 1957, Bill was united in marriage to Theresa Kielian, of Silver Creek, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. They moved to Columbus where Bill worked for HABCO and Becton, Dickinson and Company before beginning a career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1959. Bill was postmaster in Columbus for 10 years before retiring in 1990.
Bill was an accomplished carpenter. He built and remodeled homes and businesses in and around Columbus. Bill was a charter member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, and NARFE. Bill loved going to Texas and taking trips to Chicago to cheer for the Cubs and the Bears. Bill enjoyed spending time at their lake home with friends, family and especially the grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Theresa M. (Kielian) Tarnick of Columbus; daughter, Katrina M. (Fred) Spies of Columbus; son, William “Bill” J. (Kerry Kelley) Tarnick, Jr. of Baytown, Texas; son, Rock A. (Denise) Tarnick of Omaha; six grandchildren, Eric (Colleen) Spies, Stephani (Jason) Wesely, Christopher (Bridget) Tarnick, Tony (Angie) Tarnick, Danielle Tarnick and Gabrielle (Andy Peschel) Tarnick; five great-grandchildren, Ava Spies, Micah Spies, Emery Wesely, Isla Wesely and Brock Marsh; and sister, Agnes Anderson of Valentine.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, Edward Tarnick; his mother, Sophie Tarnick; daughter-in-law, Valerie Tarnick; two sisters, Angeline and Genevive; and one brother, Michael.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com