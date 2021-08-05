William "Bill" VanDeWalle

William D. “Bill” VanDeWalle

August 25, 1949 - August 3, 2021

William D. “Bill” VanDeWalle, 71, of Central City, Nebraska, formerly of Fullerton, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Central City, Nebraska. Per his request, there will be no services at this time.

Bill was born on Aug. 25, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, to Joseph A. and Deva H. (Davis) VanDeWalle. Bill grew up in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, and entered the U.S. Army in 1969. He would serve his country until his honorable discharge in 1975. On July 21, 1971, Bill married Pamela Crawford in Battle Creek, Michigan. They made their home in Fullerton, Nebraska, following his service. He owned Bill's Small Engine Repair in Fullerton for a time, as well as drove a truck. He then began working as a carpenter until 1997. He was then 100% disabled and unable to work.

He was a very active member of the Victory Baptist Church in Fullerton, Nebraska, serving on the board and helping with Sunday school for several years.