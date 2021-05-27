William "Billy" Terrell Jr.

William "Billy" Dale Terrell Jr.

December 21, 1956 – July 16, 2020

William "Billy" Dale Terrell Jr., 63, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away on July 16, 2020, at Lake Havasu Medical Center due to complications from COVID.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 1, 2021, in the Columbus Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84.

Billy was born in Durango, Colorado, on Dec. 21, 1956, to William and Bess Terrell. He attended and graduated from Nome Belts High School in Nome, Alaska. He never married and had no children. Billy was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked at Transport Designs as a truck driver until his death.

Billy is survived by his parents, William D. and Bess Terrell; sisters, Debbie Terrell and Terry Fitch; brother, Robbin Terrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Michael; niece, Brandy; grandparents on both sides; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

