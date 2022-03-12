William "Bo" Bokelman

William Herman "Bo" Bokelman
October 26, 1929 - March 1, 2022
William Herman "Bo" Bokelman, 92, of Big Spring, went to live with his Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He passed on in his home with his children by his side, reaching and talking to his siblings who preceded him in death, with him asking the Lord what was taking Him so long. Dad was loved and known by everyone from his laughing and joking manner.
Family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas.
William was born Oct. 26, 1929, in Genoa, Nebraska, to William Henry Bokelman and Marie Poppe Bokelman. He was a 31-year USAF veteran/civil service retiree. He also retired from Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. He was an elder at St. Paul Lutheran Church where Pastor Don Rosentreter is the minister.
William is survived by his spouse, Rose Ann Bokelman; three sons, Charles, Greg and Russell; one daughter, Linda; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please give donations in his memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.
Pay your respects online at myersandsmith.com