William "Bo" Bokelman

William Herman "Bo" Bokelman

October 26, 1929 - March 1, 2022

William Herman "Bo" Bokelman, 92, of Big Spring, went to live with his Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He passed on in his home with his children by his side, reaching and talking to his siblings who preceded him in death, with him asking the Lord what was taking Him so long. Dad was loved and known by everyone from his laughing and joking manner.