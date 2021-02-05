William Brown

William Robert Brown

June 15, 1942 – January 30, 2021

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, William Robert Brown, 78, of Fredonia, New York, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by McGraw - Kowal Funeral Home in Dunkirk, New York, and a virtual memorial can be visited online at https://www.forevermissed.com/william-robert-brown.

Bill was born on June 15, 1942, to Howard H. and Frances (Musiel) Brown in Wahoo, Nebraska. After graduating from Scotus Central Catholic High School in Columbus, Nebraska, in 1960, he went on to study education and business administration at Wayne State College, and then earned a master's degree in school administration from U.N.O. In 1973, he met the love of his life, Karleen, and they wed in 1975, going on to have two children, Heather and Ryan.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Karleen; children, Heather Brown (Ben Soreff) and Ryan (Nikki Cammarata); grandchildren, Westley, Foster, Chris, Carter and Ada; sister, Marilynne (Fritz) Bergman; as well as many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.