William Lusche

William "Bill" Lusche
January 19, 1951-June 15, 2020
William "Bill" Lusche, 69, of Columbus, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Christ Lutheran Church, with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church, with a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service. Everyone is asked to follow all CDC guidelines. Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church, St. John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek, or Calvary Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
William “Bill” Lusche was born Jan. 19, 1951, in Columbus, to Lawrence and Marion (Ahrens) Lusche. He was baptized on Jan. 21, 1951, at the Lutheran Hospital in Columbus. Bill confirmed his Christian faith through confirmation on April 11, 1965, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. Bill graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. On April 6, 1991, Bill was united in marriage to Rose Frisch at Christ Lutheran Church.
Bill farmed from 1970–1980, after which he began a 30-year career as General Manager of the Platte County Agriculture Society (Ag Park). Bill worked for the Platte County Detention Facility from 2010-2013. After retiring, he worked part-time at the Platte County Courthouse Metal Detector from 2013 until his death.
Bill served on the Calvary Cemetery Board after the death of his father in 2003. He was a member of the Silver Star 4-H Club, president of Columbus FFA, a volunteer fireman, and a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Let's not forget his legendary “cold smoked cheeses”.
Bill is survived by wife, Rose Lusche of Columbus; son, Jess Lusche of Columbus; daughter, Marie Mathine of Lincoln; daughter and brother, Sheila and Jeff Lusche of Columbus; daughter, Amy Cattau of Las Vegas; five grandchildren; sister, JoAnne (Craig) Marxsen of Schuyler.
Bill was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Marion Lusche; infant brother, David Lusche.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
