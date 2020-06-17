William Lusche

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William "Bill" Lusche

January 19, 1951-June 15, 2020

William "Bill" Lusche, 69, of Columbus, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Christ Lutheran Church, with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church, with a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service. Everyone is asked to follow all CDC guidelines. Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church, St. John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek, or Calvary Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

William “Bill” Lusche was born Jan. 19, 1951, in Columbus, to Lawrence and Marion (Ahrens) Lusche. He was baptized on Jan. 21, 1951, at the Lutheran Hospital in Columbus. Bill confirmed his Christian faith through confirmation on April 11, 1965, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. Bill graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. On April 6, 1991, Bill was united in marriage to Rose Frisch at Christ Lutheran Church.