William Manes

October 22, 1935 – May 31, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Bill was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Daniel and Violet (Jackson) Manes. He grew up in Iowa, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He met Marilyn Wilderman in 1993 and enjoyed spending time at his cabin at Duncan Lakes. In 2014, he moved to Columbus and worked for the Columbus Public Schools also as a custodian until 2017.