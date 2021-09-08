William Neater

William (Bill) Don Neater

April 20, 1943 - August 11, 2021

William (Bill) Don Neater, 78, passed away Aug. 11, 2021, from natural causes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Wunderlich's, 304 23rd St. in Columbus, Nebraska. All loved ones and friends are invited to attend.

Bill was born on April 20, 1943, to John and Barbara (Olsen) Neater in Columbus, Nebraska.

For all that knew him, Bill always brought a warmth with him. No matter the time or place, Bill's smile and outgoing love for life was always evident.

After high school, Bill attended college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and soon after entered a lifelong career in the sales and real estate markets. In 1984, he relocated to Western Montana which allowed for countless memories of family life coupled with many fishing, hunting and Montana outings. These many excursions are cherished by many and will live on as a cornerstone of Bill's legacy. He also enjoyed gardening, raising tomatoes and many varieties of flowers. Another favorite pastime for Bill was watching his Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, and we all enjoyed spending a Saturday afternoon with Bill watching football. Go Big Red!