William Price

William Edward Price

A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the coming spring or early summer. Memorials can be given to Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, or a memorial of your choice. For condolences and livestreaming information, please visit www.lincolnfh.com .

Bill was born in Columbus, Nebraska, and was the son of Jack and Helen Price. He had one brother, John Price, who still lives there with his wife, Joan, and they have two daughters, Anne and Amy. After finishing high school in 1961, Bill enlisted in the Air Force. Shortly before his honorable discharge, he married his wife, Bonnie, and the two moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. Bill and Bonnie were married for 57 years and have two children. Stephanie, his daughter, lives in Kansas City with her fiancé Chris Barr and two daughters, Kennedy and Madison. Trevor, his son, lives in Omaha and has two sons, Jackson and Dylan, and one daughter, Riley.