William Sueper

William 'Bill' Sueper

September 14, 1952 - July 24, 2022

William “Bill” Sueper, of Columbus, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Columbus.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in Roselawn Cemetery.

William “Bill” Sueper was born Sept. 14, 1952, to Francis and Bern (Steiner) Sueper. He graduated with the class of 1971 from Lindsay Holy Family. Bill married Sue Schmoker on Feb. 14, 1979. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for BD Construction for 50-plus years. His twins' friends called him the “Billdozer.”

Bill is survived by his wife, Sue and Dog Wiley; twin daughter, Jessica (Justin) Henggeler; grandchildren, Alayna, Ashton and Landon; twin daughter, April (Shane) Van Diest; granddaughters, Haley and Kinsley; sister, Geri (Roger) Kee; brothers, Tim (Sheryl), Mike, Sam and Greg Sueper; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.