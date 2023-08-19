April 30, 1924—August 9, 2023

Willis “Bill” M. Ferguson, 99, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Columbus with Rev. Ellie Thober officiating. Private family interment with military honors will be held prior to the service. Following the memorial service, all are invited to join the family from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Duster’s Restaurant. Memorials are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church or Paws and Claws.

W.M. “Bill” Ferguson was born in West Point, Nebraska, on April 30, 1924, to Jay Leland and Carrie (Moodie) Ferguson. He graduated from West Point High School in 1942. He attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in July 1943. He attended flight school from 1943 to 1945 at Pensacola, Florida, Naval Air Station and received his Navy pilot wings in air and sea rescue in February 1945. Bill’s rank was Lieutenant Jr. Grade when the war ended in 1945.

In September 1945, he returned to the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1948. Bill met his future wife, Barbara Hockenberger, at the University and they were married on Dec. 28, 1946. After graduation they moved to York, Nebraska, where he worked for Swift and Co. In 1952 they moved to Columbus where he started his career in insurance and real estate at Becher, Hockenberger, and Chambers Co.

In 1963 Bill began his career at Columbus Savings and Loan where he became Executive Vice President in 1965 and President and CEO in 1973. During this time he oversaw the expansion of the institution to eight offices and a conversion to Columbus Federal Saving Bank. In 1999 he retired from the bank when it was sold to BankFirst and devoted his time to his private real estate firm, Ferguson Properties, Inc. where he had been President since 2008.

Bill was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. He was a past President of Nebraska Savings Bank, held positions with the Federal Home Loan Bank, was chairman of the Platte County Red Cross Board, Columbus United Way Drive chairman, and served on the economic development committee of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

He loved golf and was a founding member of the Elks Country Club. He won the Columbus City Golf Championship in 1974 and had his final hole in one at age 90.

Bill is survived by daughter Babette (Lloyd) Dickinson, Lincoln, Nebraska; sons: Jamie (Sue) Ferguson, Columbus, Nebraska; and Scott Ferguson, Maplewood, Minnesota; grandchildren: Jeanne (Jeff) Gaertig, Jami (Eric) Crawford, Jenna Ferguson, Hannah (Dallas) Jones, James W. Ferguson, Rebecca Ferguson and Andre Ferguson; and great-grandchildren: Kayla, Avery, Mia, Landon, Tyler and Leo; brother-in-law Henry Hockenberger, Tucson, Arizona; and sister-in-law, Vee Hockenberger, Kansas City, Missouri.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barbara; his brother James; and two sisters, Marjorie Nye and Jean McDonald.

