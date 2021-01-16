Wilma Fowler

Wilma Lea Fowler
September 14, 1936 - January 13, 2021
Wilma Lea Fowler, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Wilma was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Adair, Iowa, to Roy and Ethelyn (Huss) Hopkins. She grew up in Adair and graduated from high school in Adair. She attended teacher's college in Seward, Nebraska, and earned her teaching degree. Wilma was united in marriage to Mark Gondringer. To this union two children were born: Daniel and SueAnn. She taught school for over 30 years, most of those being in Shelby. Wilma later married Charles Fowler on Oct. 19, 1998, in Columbus. She enjoyed playing bridge, putting puzzles together and doing crossword puzzles. Wilma loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Chuck Fowler of Columbus; son, Daniel Gondringer of Lincoln; two granddaughters, Taylor (Jordan) Eckholt of Columbus and Tess (Aaron) Wescoat of Hastings; three great-grandchildren, Brenna and Laney Eckholt and Ivory Wescoat; step daughter, Dorothy (Troy) Cooper of El Dorado, Kansas; step son, Chuck Fowler Jr. of Wichita, Kansas; step daughters, Tricia Wiebe of Topeka, Kansas, and Vickie Thyer of Kansas City, Kansas; 11 step grandchildren; many step great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Jerry Knox of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ethelyn Hopkins; first husband, Mark Gondringer; daughter, SueAnn DeVries; and sisters, Beatrice Hopkins and Margaret Knox.
