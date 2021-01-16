Wilma Fowler

Wilma Lea Fowler

September 14, 1936 - January 13, 2021

Wilma Lea Fowler, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Wilma was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Adair, Iowa, to Roy and Ethelyn (Huss) Hopkins. She grew up in Adair and graduated from high school in Adair. She attended teacher's college in Seward, Nebraska, and earned her teaching degree. Wilma was united in marriage to Mark Gondringer. To this union two children were born: Daniel and SueAnn. She taught school for over 30 years, most of those being in Shelby. Wilma later married Charles Fowler on Oct. 19, 1998, in Columbus. She enjoyed playing bridge, putting puzzles together and doing crossword puzzles. Wilma loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.