Wilma Kobza

Wilma Jean Kobza
May 18, 1945 – May 26, 2021
Wilma Jean Kobza, 76, of David City, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home in David City.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska. A "May Crowning" will take place following mass in the Grotto. Concelebrants are the Rev. Ben Holdren and the Rev. Jay Buhman. Visitation will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary at the church. Lunch following services in the church hall. Wilma's wishes were to donate her body to science, and a private committal will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.
Wilma is survived in death by two daughters; Suzi (Randy) Tamerius of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Stephanie (John) Crowley of Westerly, Rhode Island; six beautiful granddaughters, Megan Kucera, Stacy Tamerius, Allison Tamerius, Maggie Tamerius, Bailey Tamerius and Abby Ruth Crowley; her "very handsome" grandson, John Crowley; son-in-law, Mike (Jana) Kucera; and siblings, Pat Haynes, Mary Stemper, Betty (Dennis) Klawonn, Jim (Chris) Cockson, Joe (Lois) Cockson and Deb (Ken) Schroeder.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved eldest daughter, Shelly Kucera; her first-born grandchild, Justin Kucera; as well as her sisters, Dorothy Liebschwager and Joann Weaver.
Wilma would love to be remembered with Masses in her honor. In lieu of flowers, plants or statues, please consider a donation to “Feathers from Shelly” a compassionate cancer outreach program founded by her granddaughter, Megan Kucera.