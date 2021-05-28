Wilma Kobza

Wilma Jean Kobza

May 18, 1945 – May 26, 2021

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska. A "May Crowning" will take place following mass in the Grotto. Concelebrants are the Rev. Ben Holdren and the Rev. Jay Buhman. Visitation will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary at the church. Lunch following services in the church hall. Wilma's wishes were to donate her body to science, and a private committal will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.