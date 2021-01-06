Winard Augustin
November 1, 1926 – January 4, 2021
Winard Augustin, 94, originally from Shelby, passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father John Rooney and Father Michael Stec concelebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at Shelby Cemetery.
The service will be livestreamed at sacredheartshelby on Facebook.
Winard was born Nov. 1, 1926, in Shelby, Nebraska, to Harmon and Helen (Alt) Augustin. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1944 and served in the U.S. Army from 1945-46. Upon returning, he attended National Business Institute in Lincoln. After graduation he worked at the Firestone Store in Columbus. On June 13, 1949, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Alice Dobesh in Bee, Nebraska.
Winard was engaged in farming and cattle feeding until 1976. He was a member and past president of the Polk County Farm Bureau and a member of the Polk County Livestock Feeders Association. He retired and moved to Shelby, where they owned and operated Augustin Antiques for over 30 years. He especially loved beautiful glassware and visiting with his customers. He was a member of the Nebraska Antique Dealers Association. Winard was also an avid card player and belonged to numerous card clubs in the Shelby area. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served on the church and school boards. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Winard served on the Advisory Board for the David City Aquinas High School. He also served as past president on the Advisory Board of Good Samaritan Center in Osceola, Nebraska.
Winard is survived by his daughters, Carmelita (Louie) DePauw of Apex, North Carolina, Diane J. (Allen) Moravec of David City and Teri (Alan) Logan of Shelby; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; infant son, Steven; sister, Betty Vrbka; and infant great-grandson, Brody Moravec.
In lieu of flowers, plants and statues memorials may be made to Aquinas endowment or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.