Winard Augustin

November 1, 1926 – January 4, 2021

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father John Rooney and Father Michael Stec concelebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at Shelby Cemetery.

Winard was born Nov. 1, 1926, in Shelby, Nebraska, to Harmon and Helen (Alt) Augustin. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1944 and served in the U.S. Army from 1945-46. Upon returning, he attended National Business Institute in Lincoln. After graduation he worked at the Firestone Store in Columbus. On June 13, 1949, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Alice Dobesh in Bee, Nebraska.

Winard was engaged in farming and cattle feeding until 1976. He was a member and past president of the Polk County Farm Bureau and a member of the Polk County Livestock Feeders Association. He retired and moved to Shelby, where they owned and operated Augustin Antiques for over 30 years. He especially loved beautiful glassware and visiting with his customers. He was a member of the Nebraska Antique Dealers Association. Winard was also an avid card player and belonged to numerous card clubs in the Shelby area. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served on the church and school boards. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Winard served on the Advisory Board for the David City Aquinas High School. He also served as past president on the Advisory Board of Good Samaritan Center in Osceola, Nebraska.