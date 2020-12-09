Withold "Fergy" Fergin

May 3, 1935 - December 7, 2020

Withold "Fergy" Fergin, 85, of David City, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at david place in David City.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska.

Withold “Fergy” Fergin was born May 3, 1935, in Janovka, Poland, to Leonard and Natalie (Trotnov) Fergin. He grew up and was educated in Germany. The family moved to the United States on March 23, 1952, and settled in Columbus. On Aug. 12, 1955, Fergy was united in marriage to Geraldine “Geri” Wisehart in Iowa. The couple moved to Omaha in 1963 when Geri's health began to fail.

Fergy was a “Boiler Maker” for Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years. At the same time, Fergy operated his own welding business in Omaha, known as Universal Industries. Geri passed away in 1978, and in 1989, Fergy moved back to Columbus to be closer to family and follow some new business opportunities.