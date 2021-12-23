Yvonne Ruffner

Yvonne D. Ruffner

September 19, 1944 - December 20, 2021

Yvonne D. Ruffner (nee Harford), 77, affectionately known to her family and close friends as “Butchie,” passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Nebraska, with her loving husband, Larry Ruffner of 56 years and family by her side.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, with a 7 p.m. prayer service to follow, all at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska. A private family graveside service is planned at the Saybrook Township Cemetery in Ashtabula, Ohio, which will be handled by the Fleming & Billman Funeral Home.

Yvonne was born on Sept. 19, 1944, in Revere, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Harbor High School in Ashtabula, Ohio, in 1962 where she was proud to have been a cheerleader for the Harbor Mariners.

She married the love of her life, Larry, on March 4, 1965, and raised their four wonderful children together in Ashtabula where they lived for 30 years before moving to Wagner's Lake in Columbus, Nebraska, in 1995.

Butchie was a fun-loving wife, mother, “Mamaw” and dear friend to many. She and Larry have always been very social and thoroughly enjoyed hosting parties throughout the years for friends and family, both in Ohio and Nebraska. Her kids always teased that their parents had to have parties to plan parties. They have built so many wonderful memories. Butchie and Larry enjoyed traveling with friends and family and could always be counted on to light up a dance floor, bringing great joy to all.

Yvonne is survived by her devoted husband, Larry and their four children and their families, Charlene (Kenny) Fines of Locust Grove, Virginia, Kathleen (Sam) Dispenza of Mentor, Ohio, Cheryl (Cory) Ditter of Columbus and Jeffery (Sara) Ruffner of Cincinnati, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea) Fines, Samantha, Kayla, Dominick and Giana Dispenza, Chase, Nathan and Jackson Ditter and Drew, Marin, Derek and Mallory Ruffner; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Ella Fines. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Robinson of Ashtabula; brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Joyce) Ruffner of Waldorf, Maryland, Larry Rininger of West Augusta, Virginia, and Ben Davis of Salisbury, North Carolina; as well as numerous much-loved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was predeceased by her mother, Marguerite Robinson; her beloved mother and father-in law, Vane and Geraldine Ruffner (Nanny and Papaw); and her dear sisters-in-law, Anna Sue Davis and Julia Lou Rininger.