Oceguera tapped for Keep America Beautiful board

Vanessa Oceguera said she hopes she’ll help make a difference with her new position on the Keep America Beautiful Board of Directors.

Oceguera has been the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) going on 12 years. KCB is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide education and programs on recycling and reducing litter to help beautify the community.

KCB is a local affiliate of the national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful, which has a similar mission statement.

Oceguera said she found out in December that she had been nominated to serve on the Keep America Beautiful board. She was quite surprised when she found out about the nomination.

“We're just so small, I would have never even thought that they would have considered me for a board member,” Oceguera said. “I was very excited, very honored. (I’m) really excited to, like I said, kind of help the little guy have a voice.”

Oceguera accepted her nomination and attended her first board meeting in February. As part of her duties, she will attend the board’s quarterly meetings. Her first board meeting was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic but, she noted, future board meetings will be held in-person again. At that first meeting, Oceguera noted she provided information on and feedback on certain things.

“I do need to have a commitment to serve on another committee. You get to kind of pick to see which one you would like to help with or what you would provide the most resource for,” Oceguera said, noting that she picked her committee at the February meeting. “I picked the affiliate marketing because I am an affiliate and I feel like that's the one that I could contribute to the most.”

Oceguera said the board mentioned that it was looking for more inclusivity and more diversity, as well as out-of-the-box thinking.

“I thought it would be able to provide a lot of insight,” she added. “Being as I've been in the position for 11 years now, I kind of have a really good idea of how affiliates run. Also, how to revamp your program in difficult times, such as like what we had to do during COVID.”

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley described Oceguera’s new role on the Keep America Beautiful Board of Directors as an awesome thing for her and the community.

“It shows that she's recognized for the efforts that she puts in and she is passionate about her work,” Bulkley said. “This is just some proof that they all that her time and energies mean something, not just to us here in Columbus but to people involved in keeping America beautiful and promoting recycling.”

For Oceguera, taking care of the environment is an important topic because, as she noted, there’s only one planet.

“No matter how small the actual act (of taking care of the planet) is, I believe it makes a large impact,” Oceguera said. “Let's say I'm walking to the grocery store and there's a lot of face mask litter. On my way in, I just pick up a couple items and throw them away. I think other people have the ability to see others do that. And then it is kind of like, ‘Maybe it is all of our responsibilities.’ I didn't throw them there, but I'm willing to pick them up. So I think it's important to keep (the planet) clean, reuse as much as possible and then recycle as well.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

