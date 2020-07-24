Officers, community take part in Back the Blue

Columbus area residents had the chance to chat with local law enforcement during a Back the Blue event held Thursday morning.
Visitors were able to stop by the Columbus Motor Company, 2806 23rd St., from 10 a.m. to noon and chat with officers from the Columbus Police Department, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Deputy Kyle Blunck, one of the newest members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, was one of the officers on hand at the event. He graduated from the police academy in December and has been on the force for six months.
“It’s nice to meet people in a different light,” Blunck said, adding that many individuals that a police officer encounters will be dealing with a tough situation.
Being able to meet and interact with officers at community events allows visitors to see the officers as human, not just a cop.
“We have families. We have homes to go to,” Blunck said. “We don’t want to make someone’s life miserable.”
Blunck noted that he looks forward to attending more outreach opportunities in the future.
“It’d be nice to do more of these things,” Blunck said.
Trooper Charlie Cook, who has been on the force for 23 years, expressed similar comments.
“We’ve always loved and enjoyed coming out to these events and show our support,” Cook said. “If we didn’t have community support, it’d be hard to do our jobs.”
The Nebraska State Patrol brought a 1993 Mustang that had formerly been utilized as a cop car, as well as a go-cart which had been decked out to look like a police vehicle.
Troopers also brought a seat belt persuader in which an individual is strapped into a seat then is rotated sideways. The purpose is to demonstrate what could potentially happen if someone isn’t wearing a seat belt and gets into a bad car accident.
Four-year-old Zayden of Columbus tried out the persuader, as well as a Platte County police vehicle.
“He likes the police and wanted to see what it was about,” Mark Rickert, Zayden’s grandfather, said of the event.
Zayden told the Telegram that he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Also attending were staff and clients from Region V Services, some of whom were excited to take photos with the officers.
Additionally, those stopping by the event received a window cling which they can place onto their vehicle to show support for law enforcement.
Back the Blue was hosted by radio station US92, who also held the event in Norfolk.
“I think it’s great,” Columbus Police Chief Chuck Sherer said. “It’s an opportunity for the police department and local law enforcement to show community support.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
