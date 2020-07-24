Officers, community take part in Back the Blue

“We’ve always loved and enjoyed coming out to these events and show our support,” Cook said. “If we didn’t have community support, it’d be hard to do our jobs.”

The Nebraska State Patrol brought a 1993 Mustang that had formerly been utilized as a cop car, as well as a go-cart which had been decked out to look like a police vehicle.

Troopers also brought a seat belt persuader in which an individual is strapped into a seat then is rotated sideways. The purpose is to demonstrate what could potentially happen if someone isn’t wearing a seat belt and gets into a bad car accident.

Four-year-old Zayden of Columbus tried out the persuader, as well as a Platte County police vehicle.

“He likes the police and wanted to see what it was about,” Mark Rickert, Zayden’s grandfather, said of the event.

Zayden told the Telegram that he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Also attending were staff and clients from Region V Services, some of whom were excited to take photos with the officers.

Additionally, those stopping by the event received a window cling which they can place onto their vehicle to show support for law enforcement.