Officials concerned over COVID-19 trajectory

The department had previously sounded the alarm about the ability to transfer patients out to other hospitals if they fill up, but this past weekend, the department warned health care systems around the state that it could begin to be overwhelmed in the next two to three weeks, which may potentially set off a chain reaction.

In the next couple of weeks, hospitals becoming overwhelmed statewide could mean local hospitals have to keep more patients here, potentially overwhelming them.

In an extreme position, ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said there would not be beds for everyone locally who needs them.

“There’s going to be some parts of the state that are going to start to run into that and if things do not improve we will get there as well,” Sepers said. “Our hospitalizations and our deaths lag about three weeks. So the increase in hospitalizations you see are related to the surge in cases that had occurred three weeks ago.”