The opening of the Columbus Fieldhouse at the beginning of 2024 will be a game changer for the community, according to the facility’s director, Rob Marshall.

“Anybody of any age, of any fitness level, of any athletic background, there will be a place for everyone; not only a place, but there will be activities in there for everyone,” Marshall said. “It doesn't really matter where you're at in life or where you're at in your wellness journey. There will be something within the fieldhouse that appeals to you and that is available for you to continue that journey and continue that growth.”

A Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) project, the $56 million, 260,000-square-foot facility is set to integrate fitness, wellness and rehabilitation services under one roof.

It’s currently under construction north of the Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St.

“The reason for this fieldhouse is, it's right in line with the mission of the hospital which is to improve the health of our community,” Scott Messersmith, vice president of operations at CCH, told the Columbus Morning Rotary Club on May 4. “The sole purpose of the building is to have a facility with enough activities and events where people can come be active and hopefully improve their health.”

A large portion of the project will be funded by grants, donations and the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation, Messersmith said.

The wellness center, which the hospital built in 2015, currently houses rehabilitative services, Wiggles & Giggles Therapy for Kids and the Columbus Family YMCA. The Y has a pool, two basketball courts, an exercise area and a track. The fieldhouse is meant to add onto the Y’s current offerings.

AMENITIES

CCH’s Premier Physical Therapy, currently at the 30 Center Mall, will be located in the new two-story Columbus Fieldhouse, as will a strength and performance enhancement program.

Lucas Novotny, a certified strength and conditioning specialist, has been brought on board for that endeavor, Messersmith said. Novotny works with children and adults on improving their flexibility and strength, along with injury prevention.

Among the fieldhouse’s biggest features is the nearly quarter-mile-long elevated walking/running track on the second story.

“What we're told is that it's one of the largest elevated tracks in the entire country,” Messersmith said.

The track will have three lanes and there will be spaces off of the track where people can take a break or use other exercise equipment.

“Unless you went to a division one institution that actually has a college track program, you're not going to see that, certainly not available to the public, so (it’s) very special for the Columbus community,” Marshall added.

A full size soccer field will be on the ground level, Messersmith said, and will be able to be divided into four quadrants to allow for multiple activities to take place at the same time. The hope with that, he added, is for at least one quadrant to be open to the public.

“(The) square footage for each of those quadrants is 25,000 square feet. All told, the field alone at 100,000 square feet, is bigger than the current wellness center today,” Messersmith added.

“We'll have soccer goals set up, we've got scoreboards, we’ll have permanent and temporary bleachers and seating, we have protective flooring for the turf. Almost anything individuals can play outdoors you can do indoors.”

The jump zone area will consist of over 8,000-square-feet and will be filled with different trampolines, giving members the ability to do a number of different activities. Two basketball courts will add to the two already at the Y. There will be two racquetball courts, as well as two tennis courts which can be converted into eight pickle ball courts.

There will be some youth activity rooms, Messersmith said, including a small toddler area.

“There will be a separate gaming room with ping pong and foosball. There will be a small esports area where kids can use their minds which focuses on wellness as well,” he said, adding there will be a special wall in the esports area with which kids can touch and interact.

There will be batting cages on the first floor and a couple on the second story as well, he added. New locker rooms and restrooms are being added as well. There will be a putting green, mini golf course and three golf simulators, with one of those to be used for multi-purpose gaming.

Opportunities are also expected for other, non-sports events to be held at the fieldhouse with the massive space it has available.

The hospital is currently looking for vendors for a proposed cafeteria/café area, where visitors could hopefully purchase healthy snacks and drinks.

CCH owns the building, Messersmith said, but the space is rented to the YMCA.

“In order to utilize any portion of the space you need to be a Y member or, similar to today, if you're not a Y member and you want to come in and use it for a day, there are day passes or you can purchase a monthly membership,” Messersmith said.

With a Y membership, there would be no additional fees to use the fieldhouse’s amenities, except for reservations for birthday parties or rental of the fieldhouse.

The YMCA is still working on the potential hours of the fieldhouse, Messersmith said, but 24-hour access is not being considered due to the sheer size of the facility and the cost to operate it for those extended hours.

“It’s an exciting project for our community, and we are very thankful for the hospital’s board of directors and our senior leadership team for creating this vision and helping to make it a reality," Messersmith added.

COMING UP

The completion of the fieldhouse is roughly six or seven months out, Marshall said, and officials are hoping for a January 2024 opening.

“It is right on schedule, which is a nice thing to say given the current climate for procurement of all the supplies it takes to build something of that size,” Marshall said.

The interior work has started.

“The race track has been almost completely bore, I was actually standing on it a few days ago,” Marshall told the Telegram on May 4. “(It) won't be long before the turf will go down … the walls and all the drywall start to go in so it starts to look like, at least framing-wise, what it’ll be at the end.”

Notably, the fieldhouse will be much bigger on the inside than it will look on the outside.

Although physical activity is the facility’s main focus, Marshall said the Columbus Fieldhouse will be a destination where community members of different backgrounds can be brought together into the same space.

“When the walls start coming (up) and the roof is on, as it picks up steam, I think it's going to be even more than what the community expects,” Marshall said. “It's one of those things people always tell you to underpromise and overdeliver, and I think this one’s really going to overdeliver.”