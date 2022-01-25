Officials: Inheritance tax a boost for Platte County

Area county boards oppose a proposed state bill that would increase certain exemptions for the inheritance tax, thereby decreasing the amount gathered for each county's inheritance tax fund.

When someone passes away, those who inherit the estate pay inheritance tax on the value of the money or property they receive. That money goes into the inheritance fund at the county level. At the end of December, Platte County had nearly $12 million in its inheritance fund.

Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said the inheritance fund is an important resource for the county, and that the county tries to use the funds for projects that will benefit the entire county. The reasoning is that residents in the county live there and make their money there and that when they pass away, the inheritance tax can help put their money back into the community.

In 2021, Platte County took about $3.1 million into its fund and spent roughly $3.4 million.

"The only time we will actually go into the inheritance tax is, for instance, if we have a major road project that's going to cost a couple million dollars...that's not in our budget," Micek said.

Another relatively recent use of inheritance funds was for improvements and remodeling of the Platte County Courthouse, Micek said. By paying for those kinds of projects out of the inheritance tax fund, Micek said the county can avoid increases to its property tax request.

Meanwhile, neighboring Butler and Colfax counties have both used inheritance funds to mitigate levy increases in the last year.

"The ending balance for 2021 of the Colfax inheritance tax fund is $4,449,051.26; the only withdrawal was in September of 2021 of $600,000 to the general fund -- we did this when the budget was adopted. … (The $600,000 was used) to lower the tax request for the budget," Colfax County Clerk Rita Mundil said in a Jan. 7 email to the Telegram.

Around the same time, Butler County opted to use $500,000 of inheritance tax funds to keep its levy down. Butler County had just under $4.3 million left at the end of November.

According to a 2021 article on the American Association of Retired Persons website, Nebraska is one of six states with an inheritance tax. The others are Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, though Iowa passed a bill in 2021 to phase out its inheritance tax completely by 2025. In Nebraska, inheritance tax tops out at 18%, the highest of the six states.

As it currently stands, the bill -- Legislative Bill (LB) 310 -- would top inheritance tax out at 15% for deaths on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

Butler County Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said the bill would take a toll, if it passes.

"Right now they're talking about reducing the overall...so it's going to really affect the smaller inheritance that people get. We won't really see any of it like we do now, if it does go through," Whitmore said.

Micek said he has already reached out to a number of senators to express opposition to LB310.

"I've personally contacted 11 senators at the state, either by email, phone call or in person, and told them how the (Platte) County Board felt about it," Micek said. "...And most of the ones I contacted were very receptive. A couple of them said, 'Well, we're not sure we'll vote to eliminate it but we may vote to lower."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

