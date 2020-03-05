Officials respond to brush fire in town

Dangerous weather conditions for brush fires were forecast Thursday for much of Nebraska, meteorologists said, and Columbus was no exception.

About 11:02 a.m., the Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire near the 12th Street and 38th Avenue intersection. Fire Chief Dan Miller told The Columbus Telegram that a pile of tree trimmings and mulch caught fire. Officials were able to put the fire out fairly easily, according to Miller, who noted the blaze didn't cause any property damage.

Miller said fire officials believe the fire was accidental, citing spontaneous combustion as the culprit. The chief said that sometimes a pile of trimmings might get hot on the inside, and when exposed to large amounts of oxygen, can ignite on the inside.

A red flag warning from the National Weather Service said low humidity and wind gusts up to 45 mph were expected throughout the day.

Brush fires have blackened thousands of Nebraska acres so far this week, officials said.

The wind also brought down a light pole along Lost Creek Parkway shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The high winds and the closing of the Northeast Coalition Landfill in Stanton also resulted in the closure of the Columbus Transfer Station to the general public on Thursday.

