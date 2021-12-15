Officials urge people to stay prepared for severe weather

Officials are warning Platte County residents to be prepared for severe weather as strong winds are arriving to the Columbus area tonight.

“On our call this morning with the National Weather Service, they said there's a line of storms that are expected to move through the Platte County area midafternoon. And when that happens, there will be a little no warning because it's coming because it's going to be moving so fast,” Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said.

“That storm speed could be anywhere from 60 to 90 miles an hour… what they're asking people to do is to … be aware of what's coming and be ready to take shelter or take shelter.”

Also, Hofbauer added, residents should be ready to seek shelter well in advance of the arrival of any storm.

“Individuals that go to other locations for shelter, like if you live in a mobile home and you go to a friend's or relative's house, they recommend to go early and stay there because you won't have time,” Hofbauer said.

Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Office, said the winds slowly increased in speed over the course of the afternoon.

“We're anticipating them to become threatening with the ability to produce damage,” Nicolaisen said. “I would say probably the worst of it by four o'clock in the Columbus area and probably continuing until maybe eight or nine o'clock tonight.”

Nicolaisen said that 60 mile an hour gusts are very probable.

“There will be spots that seem stronger gusts than that -- 70 or even 80 mile an hour gusts (are) a possibility, especially if a thunderstorm works through the Columbus area,” he added.

The mixture of potential storms and high winds have the chance of resulting in tornadoes.

“Probably the most life threatening situation would be with that line of thunderstorms there could be tornado potential. And those tornadoes would be moving particularly quickly, faster than they normally would,” he said.

Nicolaisen noted this type of weather is unusual for eastern Nebraska in December.

“It’s going to be well out of the norm, especially considering this time of the year,” Nicolaisen said.

In advanced of the projected high winds today, local schools had early dismissal, according to the school districts’ respective social media pages.

Columbus Catholic Schools had early dismissal, with the day care closing at 1 p.m. and Scotus Central Catholic at 1:20 p.m.; afternoon and evening activities were also canceled. Lakeview Community Schools also had dismissal at 1:30 p.m. for all its schools, and all activities were canceled.

Although Columbus Public Schools didn’t issue an early dismissal, Wednesdays are an “early out” day for the students, meaning students have a shorter school day that day. Practices were moved up to right after school on Wednesday.

Following the storms Wednesday afternoon, some Loup Public Power customers saw a power outage.

Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said the City of Newman Grove last power for 15 to 20 minutes. In Columbus, distribution line/pole issues occurred in the north end of town, causing some of Columbus to lose power.

"It seems like that's the worst for wear at this time," Suess said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

