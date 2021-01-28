Ohnoutka taking on new role at Columbus Catholic Schools

Scotus Central Catholic will see a change in its administration as President/Principal Jeff Ohnoutka takes on a new role in the Columbus Catholic Schools system.

In a letter dated Jan. 28 sent to St. Isidore’s parents, Ohnoutka said he agreed this month to serve in a new role as executive director of Columbus Catholic Schools.

“As a school system with over 850 students there are many daily challenges faced by our administration each day,” Ohnoutka said, in the letter. “This position also allows us to create a team where we are all working for the same cause and that is to provide an absolute first-class Catholic education here in Columbus.”

The purpose of the move, Ohnoutka outlined in the communication, is to better unify Columbus’ four Catholic schools. Ohnoutka will continue as president of Scotus but will not stay on as school’s principal as to be able to serve in his new role effectively.

“Scotus administration will consist of a principal and an assistant principal/activities director,” Ohnoutka said, in the letter. “Scotus Central Catholic will begin the process of advertising for the principal position very soon.”