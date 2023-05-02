Since 2001, Columbus residents have had the opportunity to be a part of a National Day of Prayer event, whether that was at Ag Park, Pawnee Park's Memorial Stadium or its current home, Frankfort Square. This year, it will look a little different.

Columbus' National Day of Prayer event began in 2002, after a community demand for something in the wake of 9/11, according to Fred Ritter, who organizes it every year with Columbus Area Vertical Voices.

"We felt like we needed to do something. The first one was in the football stadium, we filled up the home side with people, it was big," Ritter said. "Over the years we moved from the stadium to Ag Park and the last couple to Frankfort Square."

In the past, the event has been in the evening, Ritter said, but this year, they wanted to do something different, and added services from area churches starting at 10 a.m. lasting until the main group service at 6:30 p.m.

"We have eight churches that are going to be taking an hour on stage throughout the day. There are seven areas of influence that the National Day of Prayer has designated as important to pray for," Ritter said.

For each area of influence, Ritter said, they have a special guest: government - Gov. Jim Pillen; business - Mayor Jim Bulkley; media, arts and entertainment - KLIR's Riley Scott; education - Columbus High School's Celeste Ditter; military - Vietnam Veteran Randy Schaefer; family - Nebraska Family Alliance's Karen Bowling; churches - Trinity Lutheran Church's Wayne Nestor.

The Rev. Mariano Menendez, pastor at Word of Life Church, one of the churches holding one-hour service at the event, said he believes prayer should be an everyday occurrence, but that the National Day of Prayer is a good reminder and reason for praying individuals to gather and do it together with others all around the United States at the same time.

"The idea that the nation itself sees this, we think that there is great power in coming together in agreement, so this is something that is happening not just here but all around the country," Menendez said.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. with Immanuel Lutheran Church, followed by Connection Christian Church at 11 a.m., Victory Christian Fellowship Church at noon, St. Isidore Catholic Church at 1 p.m., Word of Life Church at 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church at 3 p.m., Palabra De Vida at 4 p.m. and United Methodist Church at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the churches will join together for their combined service featuring a half-hour program by Vertical Voices, Ritter said. There will also be a guided "prayer walk" around the square consisting of yard signs emblazoned with Bible verses.

"We're encouraging people to come at the 6:30 time. Vertical Voices is gonna be singing that half-hour program, the vocal tech from CMS (Columbus Middle School) has a small group coming to sing the national anthem, there's going to be a prayer tent up all day long," Ritter said. "People coming in the evening can bring lawn chairs and blankets, it's going to be a pretty nice day."