On the books: Columbus Public Library's summer reading programs open now

Adult summer reading programs are not as common as those for kids or teens, and that's something Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes said she wanted to change.

"When I first became manager of the library, that was when I first said we need an adult summer reading program," Keyes said. "The kids love it, the teens love it, but the adults, what they can't do it anymore? That's sad."

The library's summer reading programs officially opened on May 31 for any library patrons who wish to participate, young and old.

To participate, library patrons simply have to register with a service called Beanstack, which sends reading logs to the library. Physical slips with book titles can be filled out at the library as well.

Keyes hopes this gets more feet in the door and more people interested in the library.

"We want to bring the parents in and they can start their kids too," Keyes said.

Registration on its own enters participants into a giveaway for a gift basket containing movies, treats, T-shirts and mugs. Every time participants read two books and log them properly, they receive a library-themed prize such as sunglasses, totes or kitchen scrapers and receive one entry into a drawing for an Android tablet.

To kick things off for the summer reading program, the library will hold an author fair June 4 at United Methodist Church, to introduce patrons to new authors.

"I want to help promote their books, because that's what libraries do is promote books and promote reading," Keyes said.

Keyes added that if participants don't prefer physical books for whatever reason, audiobooks and ebooks are also acceptable as long as you record them in Beanstack.

At the end of the day, the library wants people in the library, reading books or using one of the many services it offers outside of books.

Keyes said participation has been good in the past, with numbers as high as 400 participants, dipping to 234 in 2021, which is still high.

"I think people will find us, they're finding our temporary location and I expect to see higher numbers and when we're in our new building for sure we expect it," Keyes said.

At the end of summer, the library will hold a cookie party for the adults who participated on July 30, the last day of the program.

The library also currently has a short story competition for adults. Entries can be up to 10 pages double-spaced, with the colors red and white incorporated somewhere in the story. The grand prize is $30 Columbus Bucks.

"That's the challenge is that they have to have red and white in there somewhere," Keyes said.

There are also programs for children and teens, with both logging books in Beanstack or on paper slips like the adults. There are many activities for kids and teens over the summer in addition to summer reading.

Children's Services Librarian Brad Hruska said summer reading programs are important because it brings families together to read and to bring those families in outside of the school year.

"(Summer) is a fun time all the way around, we get a lot of cool presenters come in and it's a great time to interact with the kids and see families," Hruska said.

Prizes at the children's tier will vary by week, Hruska added. Those who read chapter books log two hours per week to receive a prize, and those who can't read chapter books may log five picture books instead.

For more information about the programs and to register for a summer reading program, visit columbusne.beanstack.org or contact the Columbus Public Library.

