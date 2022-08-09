On the books: Library book sale returns

After the Columbus Public Library moved locations, it was up in the air as to whether or not its semi-annual book sale would continue, according to Friends of the Library's Book Sale Manager Melodee Pedersen.

"It's something we had done twice a year in the old building, but we hadn't planned on it in the new location because of space," Pedersen said.

Fortunately, Friends of the Library devised a plan that would fit in the current space at 2419 14th St., so the library went ahead with the sale.

"People liked it, so we said 'We'll try, accept donations for a limited time, two days, and see how it goes,'" Pedersen said.

Pedersen said the library will accept donations for the sale Aug. 10-11 during normal library hours. The group asks that donations be clean and gently-used.

Columbus Public Library's Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes said she's already had a lot of interest in donations.

"I've had patrons tell me they're bringing truckloads. It will be loaded with all kinds of books, for kids, adults, everyone," Keyes said.

To add an element of fun to the book sale, Friends of the Library are calling this year's event a "pop-up book sale" due to the quick nature of the actual sale and donation window.

Pedersen said they are expecting quite a few books as last time the event was held, they had 7,000 titles available for sale.

"As new ones came in, with every sale we'd get rid of one and fill it back up again," she said. "This time, it's anyone's guess how many we'll get."

Friends of the Library is asking that nobody donate encyclopedia sets, VHS tapes or magazines as these are usually dated. The purpose of the book sale is to keep materials in the hands of patrons and avoid them having to be disposed of.

"Obviously there's only so much space in the library and like I said, we had 7,000 books last time," Pedersen said. "They'd have to dispose of them take them to a landfill or something. This way, they get put in the hands of someone who can enjoy them."

The cost for books is a freewill donation, Keyes said. Proceeds go toward funding the library's many programs and services through Friends of The Library.

The library will be in its current space until the Columbus Community Building across the street is completed. The community building is estimated to be completed in Spring 2023, and will also include Columbus City Hall, a children's museum, a The Broken Mug location and other amenities.