On the hunt: Platte County Pheasants Forever holds annual youth event

Throughout the past three years that Platte County Pheasants Forever reorganized in the community, the best part has been making an impact on local youths, according to the group’s presidents.

Pheasants Forever is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to conserve pheasants and other wildlife through habitat improvements, education, public access and conservation advocacy in North America. The Platte County chapter reorganized a few years ago and had its first youth hunt in 2020.

The third annual youth mentor hunt was held the afternoon of Oct. 30, where youth had the chance to learn about and experience hunting along with a mentor, such as their parent(s) or other family member.

“We had 14 young men and women join us for clay pigeon shooting, safety talk with our conservation officer Kyler Prochaska and a pheasant hunt,” Platte County Pheasants Forever President Casey Schwarting said. “This is our chapter’s favorite day of the year where we have the amazing opportunity to ignite a youth’s passion for the outdoors that will last for their lifetime.”

Vice President AJ Palensky described this year’s hunt as fantastic. Palensky added he believed each youth had the chance to get a bird, or “share” a pheasant if two of them hit a bird at the same time. He said about fifty birds were released and roughly 30-35 were harvested.

“The mentors did a great job of leading their kids,” Palensky said. “It just went better than I could have imagined.

Afterwards we did a kind of a feed where we had some hot dogs and pulled pork … had a chance for everybody to kind of sit down and get to know each other, kids mingling around each other, maybe they meet some new friends, so forth.”

Palensky noted he overheard many kids asking their parents if they could come back next year and if they could bring a friend and/or family member.

“That combined with the smiles on their faces really shows that they truly enjoyed it,” Palensky said. “And I think it's an experience that points them in the right direction towards wanting to get back out there.”

Schwarting noted one kid who was able to shoot a gun for the first time over the weekend.

“We took them out hunting and that young man was able to get his first bird which was absolutely incredible,” Schwarting said. “The first time ever shooting the gun that day and being able to harvest the bird … We're creating memories for these kids and just be a part of that, it's just a huge blessing.”

The group has secured land in Platte County on which youth can learn to hunt in a safe environment.

“When Casey and I kind of got together to roll this out, our goal was to obtain a piece of ground to allow for youth to hunt and youth only,” Palensky said. “I think there's a lot of benefits that can come with the community to for a child to be able to have a safe place to go out and not have to fight crowds of 30 or 40 adults that are out there trying to pheasant hunt as well or duck hunt or whatever they choose to hunt at that point in time.”

Additionally, the group had its second annual banquet on Oct. 1 at Ag Park in Columbus, which saw a good turnout, Schwarting noted.

Palensky said he estimates that this year’s banquet saw a 30% increase in attendance from 2021.

“I think the community is starting to understand that we are more geared toward towards the youth and keeping our program alive, we call it No Kids Left Indoors,” Palensky said. “…We want our funds and anything that we do to be geared towards kids and so the support has been overwhelming. I think more and more people are learning that and taking that to heart and it really helps out.”

No Kids Left Indoors is a national movement aimed at unplugging kids from electronics and getting them to spend more time outdoors.

According to Schwarting, there are just over 100 members of Platte County Pheasants Forever and a handful of kids. The group continues to grow each year.

“I know we get phone calls probably weekly with people wanting to learn more and how they can be involved and how they can help,” Schwarting said. “A lot of encouraging things (are) happening in the community as far as outreach and it's been very cool.”

Both men noted the great amount of support the local chapter has received from the community. Palensky said he expected support from the community but not so quickly.

“I'd say we've come close to doubled where from where we started three years ago,” Palensky said. “Just kind of chatting with some of the guys yesterday (Sunday) at the hunt, a lot of people were wanting it to come back and they're very glad that it's came back.”

Schwarting noted that hunting is a lifestyle and many things go along with hunting, including safety and conservation.

“There's so many learning lessons that you can have in hunting and the memories that there,” Schwarting said. “Some of my fondest memories are hunting with my uncle and my dad. Being a part of that even in a small way, it's hard to express in words how important it is to our group.”

Schwarting added he wants to continue to grow Platte County Pheasants Forever.

“We're going to do more youth hunts. We were told that group anytime they want to go hunting, just reach out to us, and that's anybody in the community,” Schwarting said. “Anytime someone calls or text me and says ‘hey, I got a kid that wants to get into hunting and wants to learn,’ I'm going to make time to somehow get them out to enjoy the outdoors and teach them anything I can.”