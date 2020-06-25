On the mend: State Sen. Moser talks about his COVID-19 battle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. Mike Moser was fine - until he wasn’t.

Moser, R-Columbus who represents District 22 that encompasses Platte and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties, was working outside in his yard the night before Mother’s Day (May 9) when it became apparent something was off.

“At first the symptoms weren’t all that severe, but I suddenly got really winded and couldn’t get my breath back,” Moser told the Telegram during a phone conversation on Thursday.

Moser went to the emergency room at Columbus Community Hospital and ultimately tested positive for COVID-19.

“They were trying to decide what they should do,” Moser recalled. “They gave me some supplemental oxygen.”

On Mother’s Day, Moser was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he spent five weeks under medical care until getting released on June 13. Since then, he’s been back at his Columbus home doing his best to rebound as quickly as possible. But, as he said, it’s a process.

“I’m still kind of rehabbing until I get my balance, strength and agility back that I once had,” Moser said. “Having lived through it, it’s certainly nothing I want anyone to go through. It’s a miserable virus.”