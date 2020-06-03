On the road again: NU students visiting every town in Nebraska

On a mission to visit every incorporated village/city in the state of Nebraska, two college students checked Platte County off their list just recently.
Seth Varner, 20, and Austin Schneider, 19, both of Wahoo, are soon-to-be sophomores at the University of Nebraska-Omaha who found themselves facing a boring summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once we came home, we didn’t really have anything to do so I thought, “Why not visit every city?’” Varner said.
As of Friday evening, the team had visited 190 towns so far. They began their journey on April 22.
For about three days in late May, the crew, along with two friends, visited Columbus, Platte Center, Tarnov, Humphrey, Lindsay, Newman Grove, Monroe, Duncan, Cornlea and Creston in Platte County, as well as the following communities in Colfax County: Richland, Leigh, Clarkson and Schuyler, as noted on Facebook. They also recently visited Butler County.
While in Columbus, they visited the Platte County Museum, Platte County Courthouse, the downtown square area and the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial.
During that time, they had traveled 2,457 miles, which they noted is equal to driving to and from New York City.
Varner and Schneider have gained a following on their Facebook page, Visit531Nebraska – 531 for all of the 531 cities they aim to visit. They take photos at the sites they visit and post information about each village/city, as well.
The page was shy of 10,000 followers as of Sunday afternoon.
“At the very beginning, we weren’t going to make a Facebook or Instagram or anything,” Schneider said, noting that their page has gained more traction than they thought it would.
They both work part-time at the Dairy Queen in Wahoo; they plan their schedules so that they have the same days off to continue their journey.
“Usually, we plan trips out two or three days in advance,” Schneider said, noting that so far, all of their trips have started and ended in Wahoo. This will most likely change as they get further out into Nebraska and will need to stay overnight.
The plan was to visit the following 19 towns: Madison, Norfolk, Hadar, Pierce, Randolph, Sholes, Belden, Laurel, Concord, Dixon, Wayne, Carroll, Winside, Hoskins, Stanton, Pilger, Wisner, Beemer and West Point.
With concerns mounting over the spread of the coronavirus, Varner said they stay healthy by limiting in-person interaction with others and avoiding stops inside of buildings. They also keep a good supply of Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer with them. Varner estimated that they have gone through half of a gallon of hand sanitizer so far.
Their favorite memory of their journey so far has been seeing a real-life Mystery Machine, a van featured in the popular "Scooby-Doo" cartoons, in Snyder.
“I watched every episode three or four times,” Varner said. “I was obsessed with it.”
The two friends said they hope to finish their journey before heading back to school at the end of summer. Both are studying business administration. Varner’s studies will focus on marketing and sales; he is also going to minor in Spanish. As for Schneider, his concentration is in sales. He wants to one day work for a sports team.
“Our goal is to finish all 531 towns before school starts in August,” Varner said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
