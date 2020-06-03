On the road again: NU students visiting every town in Nebraska

The page was shy of 10,000 followers as of Sunday afternoon.

“At the very beginning, we weren’t going to make a Facebook or Instagram or anything,” Schneider said, noting that their page has gained more traction than they thought it would.

They both work part-time at the Dairy Queen in Wahoo; they plan their schedules so that they have the same days off to continue their journey.

“Usually, we plan trips out two or three days in advance,” Schneider said, noting that so far, all of their trips have started and ended in Wahoo. This will most likely change as they get further out into Nebraska and will need to stay overnight.

The plan was to visit the following 19 towns: Madison, Norfolk, Hadar, Pierce, Randolph, Sholes, Belden, Laurel, Concord, Dixon, Wayne, Carroll, Winside, Hoskins, Stanton, Pilger, Wisner, Beemer and West Point.

With concerns mounting over the spread of the coronavirus, Varner said they stay healthy by limiting in-person interaction with others and avoiding stops inside of buildings. They also keep a good supply of Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer with them. Varner estimated that they have gone through half of a gallon of hand sanitizer so far.