'Once in a generation': Columbus casino project begins to take shape

When City Administrator Tara Vasicek talked about the many good projects coming to Columbus, she had a long list of reasons why that’s the case.

These happenings include the Columbus Community Building – which Vasicek can see through her office windows – the Columbus Fieldhouse, downtown improvements, new housing additions and what may be considered the pièce de résistance: the upcoming casino and racetrack.

“There is so much going on in Columbus right now,” Vasicek said. “… It’s an exciting time in Columbus.”

One of those projects - the casino - will take a step forward toward completion later this month.

The City of Columbus Planning Commission will discuss a redevelopment plan and preliminary plat for the area - located off Highway 81 north of town – at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, at its regular meeting. The two measures – the redevelopment plan and preliminary plat – will then be presented to the Columbus City Council on Feb. 22.

Last July, Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) announced a partnership with Caesars Entertainment Group. The project is planned to be highlighted with a 1-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000 square-foot-casino and sportsbook with over 400 slot machines and 20 table games and space for retail and restaurants. A hotel is another portion of the proposal.

The redevelopment plan will have to be approved so tax increment financing (TIF) can be used for the project, Vasicek said. TIF – which allows local governments to invest in public infrastructure and other improvements – needs to be utilized because the area is not served by water or sewer, she added.

Also, 63rd Avenue – which is located west of the site – will have to be paved, Vasicek said. A traffic study will have to be conducted and, more than likely, traffic lights will have to be installed, she said.

“So, they will use tax increment financing for all that infrastructure,” said Vasicek.

TIF won’t only benefit the project as it will affect the entire area, she added. The remaining land – which would be developed by other entities – will be less expensive to develop because it will have “the backbone infrastructure,” Vasicek said.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he believes this casino will be a game-changer for Columbus.

“It’s going to be a huge addition to our community,” Bulkley said. “Quite honestly, it’s potentially a once-in-a-generation type opportunity and development that’s coming to Columbus. I’m excited about what we have. What I have seen so far is the development of a good-looking concept.”

He added while there is eagerness for the casino, the project has to go through “the process” which begins with the planning commission meeting.

The land was the former home of Wishbones and Columbus Event Center but that building was torn down weeks ago. The location hasn’t been completely utilized as of late but that will change soon, Bulkley said.

Nebraskans have shown they are in favor of allowing casino gambling at race tracks as 65% of voters approved three ballot measures in the November 2020 general election. One of the measures changed the state constitution to allow gambling at racetracks. The others included setting up a Nebraska Gaming Commission and creating a 20% annual tax on gambling revenue.

Columbus is one of six Nebraska cities to already have a horse racetrack in place with Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, South Sioux City and Hastings being the others.

Support of the casino was seen here locally. Vasicek said over 62% of voters in Columbus were in favor of the measures.

“That to me – as the city administrator representing the whole community – shows me that I need to do my best to make it happen the best way it can happen,” Vasicek said.

Bulkley said the incoming project will set Columbus apart from other communities as it will be only one of a selected few to have such a facility.

“It allows us to grow and bring people to town and offer things that we have never had before,” he said.

The Caesars partnership isn’t anything to glance over, Bulkley and Vasicek said. The company is one of the biggest bookers of entertainment in the world, they added.

“It’s going to mean we’re going to have some things that we’ve never had thought of before,” Bulkley said. “That is exciting. That is something we can look forward to.”

Vasicek said she hopes the Caesars partnership will bring in concerts and entertainment to the area.

“These are things that we do not have in Columbus right now,” she said.

More entertainment has been a major request. Vasicek said the city has conducted surveys that have noted that.

“We’ve heard over and over again that, ‘We want more entertainment. We want more activities. We’re leaving town to go have fun,’” Vasicek said. “So I think this coupled with a lot of good things coming downtown … is really going to bring some of that entertainment that our community desperately wants.”

