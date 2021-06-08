One big rural Nebraska party: Columbus dazzles as host to 2021 Cattlemen's Ball

“We’re out in the middle of a field and there are thousands of people here all having a great time for a good cause. That was our goal,” Promotions Committee Chairwoman Crystal Klug said. “But you truly don’t have a sense of what it’s going to be like until you’re here, and it’s amazing, it’s all worth it now ... It’s an overwhelming feeling and we’re just so grateful that everybody came out, we’re so grateful for the volunteers and the donors and the sponsors and the people who keep bidding on the auction items …”

The weekend also saw the successful completion of the Cattlemen’s golf tournament held on Friday morning at the Elks Country Club and the Nebraska Rawhide Run early Saturday at Lake North. But thousands of people spent much of the afternoon and evening on Friday and Saturday taking in the good food, drinks and company in the tents.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts emphasized how it was nice to see so many people in attendance enjoying time together without having to wear face masks during his address on Saturday night, which was received with roars and thunderous applause.