'One day at a time': Behlen Mfg. Co. celebrates 85 years in business

"I know people really care about Behlen and it's not just our Partners-In-Progress and not just my family, but there are so many families in Columbus that depend on Behlen," he said. "I think it's great to have this many people here, especially on a 100-degree day."

Phil said operations have become smoother as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, including posting a record number of orders and shipments this year.

"The last three months we started to see more interactions with customers because a lot of the times last year, it was only being able to talk to customers on the phone or through a Zoom meeting," Phil said. "Now that we're able to get back together, it just seems there's a lot of good things happening."

Phil is optimistic that the first 85 years can be matched over the next 85 years. However, he's focused on the present.

"We know that we got to this 85-year celebration one day at a time so as long as we're mindful of taking it one day at a time, not getting too far ahead of ourselves and make the best business and customer decisions that we can," Phil said. "I think we will be able to get pretty close to that if not all the way there.

