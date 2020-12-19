One in a million: Anderson gives back following son's cancer battle

Anderson is especially involved with her church, Peace Lutheran, the same church at which her husband was baptized.

“I helped out a lot with something called His Kid’s (Special Needs Ministry) and those are for disabled people. And it says kids but it’s from the time they’re really old enough to go to camp. We had somebody in his 60s,” Anderson said.

Anyone with any disability, mental or physical, that could be handled was able to attend camp, she said.

“I was the nurse,” she said. “And I just helped out in various roles out there with the women’s retreats.”

Anderson and her husband were unofficially on-call for any questions that the camp director has about any camper over the summer, Anderson said

Anderson also helps out with youth groups and the church office.

Part of the importance of His Kid’s is spreading the word of God, she said.

“My faith for me, it’s every part of my life,” Anderson said. “I try to live as Jesus would live, and loving every single person the way he would love them… I probably do not succeed in that most days.”

Everything Anderson does is for the glory of God, Tessendorf said.